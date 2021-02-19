Jaipur Literature Festival 2021: Check Here for Registration and Other Details

The much-anticipated Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) returns in a virtual avatar, this year. The 14th edition of the literary extravaganza is spread over 10 days. Described as the 'greatest literary show on Earth', the programme is a sumptuous feast of ideas with a stellar line-up. It offers a kaleidoscopic perspective into the concepts of environment and climate change, politics and history, mental health, poetry and music, technology and AI, food and literature, historical fiction and travel. Every year, the festival brings together a feast of literary thought in its extraordinary line-up featuring some of the greatest writers, thinkers, humanitarians, speakers, business leaders, sports people from around the world to engage in thoughtful debate and dialogue.

An engaging virtual programme will be held between the two weekends of the main festival. The eighth edition of Jaipur BookMark (JBM), the B2B arm of the Festival, will run from February 22 to February 25, 2021, hosting two sessions each day. The inaugural session will open with festival producer Sanjoy Roy, co-director Namita Gokhale and with Rajasthan Minister for Art and Culture B.D. Kalla, sharing their thoughts.

JLF 2021 Registration

In order to welcome anyone and everyone in the discourse, one can make an online registration for the festival. Among the three categories of registrations available, the first is a general pass for all individuals, which is a free registration. There is one for school students and staff and the last one is for the media.

If you haven’t registered yourself yet, click here.

JLF 2021 Venue

The venue for the Jaipur Literature Festival 2021 is the beautiful Diggi Palace Hotel. This popular vast ground has so far witnessed over 1000 distinguished authors and thinkers taking the dias and discussing ideas.

JLF 2021 Date

The festival will take place from February 19-21 and then February 26-28.

When, where and how to watch JLF 2021 live streaming?

The entire programme will be available to view at jaipurliteraturefestival.org