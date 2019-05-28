English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jaipur Man Awarded Death Sentence for Killing Disabled Younger Brother
The court of additional district and session judge, Jaipur metropolitan no. 14, awarded death penalty to Ram Prasad Sahu on Monday.
Representative Image/ Illustration by Mir Suhail.
Jaipur: A 42-year-old man has been awarded death sentence by a local court for killing his disabled younger brother.
The court of additional district and session judge, Jaipur metropolitan no. 14, awarded death penalty to Ram Prasad Sahu on Monday.
Sahu, who had earlier served jail term in another case, was held guilty under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for brutally killing his younger brother, Moti, in front of a huge mob on February 23, 2017.
"The judge observed that there is no chance of improvement in his conduct and he is a threat to the society," public prosecutor Alok Sharma said.
The incident had occurred in Bhatta Basti area of the city.
Sharma said that the man had placed his foot over the body and smoked a bidi next to it.
Sahu has served 14-year imprisonment in another case earlier. Besides, six other cases are also pending against him.
