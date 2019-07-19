Man on 2-wheeler Tossed in Air after Speeding Audi Rams It in Jaipur; Driver Detained
The victim, a 45-year-old man, is undergoing treatment at the trauma centre of the SMS Hospital in the state capital.
Representative image.
Jaipur: In a hit and run case, a speeding Audi car rammed into a scooty near the JDA circle here, leaving the biker critically injured on early on Friday, police said.
The accident took place at 6:25 am and has been recorded on the CCTV cameras, they said.
The accused, 23-year-old Siddharth Sharma who fled from the spot, was later traced and detained for interrogation, assistant police inspector Prahlad Chand said, adding the car has also been seized, police said.
The speeding car was going to Rajapark from Rambagh area when it hit the scooty, tossing its rider Abhay Dagar, 45, in the air multiple times, Chand said.
Dagar was heading towards Johri Bazar from Mahaveer Nagar, the officer added.
The victim is undergoing treatment at trauma centre of SMS Hospital, police said.
A case has been registered under section 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life) of Indian Penal Code following the complaint lodged by the victim's family members, police said.
On July 16, a speeding car had hit three bikes and another vehicle waiting at the traffic stop light at the same area, in which two brothers were killed and five others were injured.
