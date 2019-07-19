Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Man on 2-wheeler Tossed in Air after Speeding Audi Rams It in Jaipur; Driver Detained

The victim, a 45-year-old man, is undergoing treatment at the trauma centre of the SMS Hospital in the state capital.

PTI

Updated:July 19, 2019, 5:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Man on 2-wheeler Tossed in Air after Speeding Audi Rams It in Jaipur; Driver Detained
Representative image.
Loading...

Jaipur: In a hit and run case, a speeding Audi car rammed into a scooty near the JDA circle here, leaving the biker critically injured on early on Friday, police said.

The accident took place at 6:25 am and has been recorded on the CCTV cameras, they said.

The accused, 23-year-old Siddharth Sharma who fled from the spot, was later traced and detained for interrogation, assistant police inspector Prahlad Chand said, adding the car has also been seized, police said.

The speeding car was going to Rajapark from Rambagh area when it hit the scooty, tossing its rider Abhay Dagar, 45, in the air multiple times, Chand said.

Dagar was heading towards Johri Bazar from Mahaveer Nagar, the officer added.

The victim is undergoing treatment at trauma centre of SMS Hospital, police said.

A case has been registered under section 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life) of Indian Penal Code following the complaint lodged by the victim's family members, police said.

On July 16, a speeding car had hit three bikes and another vehicle waiting at the traffic stop light at the same area, in which two brothers were killed and five others were injured.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram