Jaipur Police File Chargesheet in Rape and Murder Case of 4-year-old Girl

The Jaipur rural police on Thursday submitted the charge sheet against the arrested accused in the rape and murder case of a minor girl, eight days after the incident. Accused Suresh Balai (25) was arrested by police on August 13 for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl and then strangulating her to death on August 11. The victim had gone missing from her house on August 11 and her body was found the next day in an isolated area near a water pond, around 3 km away from her house in the Narena area.

The accused was arrested within 20 hours of recovering the victim’s body by assigning the task to over 700 policemen. Later, a Special Investigative Team (SIT) was formed under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dharmendra Kumar Yadav. Now, the police filed the charge sheet within eight working days of the incident to get the maximum punishment for the accused and provide justice to the victim.

Jaipur Rural SP Shankar Dutt Sharma informed that the charge sheet has been presented against the accused in the court under relevant sections of IPC, POCSO Act 2012, and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015.

Sharma said that after the incident, villagers were angry. He said that all three additional SPs, five DSPs, and 26 SHOs under him were deployed to solve the case along with 700 policemen.

“Around 20 suspects were picked as there was no clue or evidence. Later, the accused was identified with the help of the victim’s family,” he said.

Sharma said that Jaipur Rural Police is always ready to prevent crimes against girls and women. The SIT formed to investigate the matter will be rewarded for working with full dedication on this case.

