Jaipur Teenager Paraded Naked on Streets for Filming TikTok Video With Girl
The accused also assaulted the boy with a belt and recorded a video of him being paraded naked on the streets in Jaipur.
Image for representation
Jaipur: A teenaged boy was paraded naked in Jaipur by a girl's brother and three others for recording a TikTok video with her. The accused also assaulted the boy with a belt and recorded a video of him being paraded naked on the streets.
The video clearly shows how the teenager was forced by the accused to roam on the streets naked while his face is covered.
The boy is seen apologising while the accused could be heard abusing him and telling him how they have taught him a lesson for filming the TikTok video.
The teenager, his family said, ran to his house frightened after the incident.
On Saturday, his family got the matter registered at police station against the accused and three others under IT Act and other charges.
Two people have been arrested for parading the teenager naked while two others who filmed the video are absconding.
Soon after the boy's family lodged the complaint, the girl's family also came to the police station and got a case registered against the teenager under the POCSO Act.
Police officials said the case has been booked against both parties on their respective complaints and further investigation is in progress.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neha Kakkar And Aditya's Marriage Rumour is Just to Boost TRPs of Indian Idol: Udit Narayan
- Coronavirus is Hitting Tech Companies Hard And Could Soon Hurt Your Wallet Too
- Doing a Frighten: Innocent Doggo Swallows Owner's Engagement Ring But Vet Saves the Day
- Indian Players Cheering for U-19 World Cup Squad from New Zealand is Why We Love Cricket
- New Zealand Kid Nailing Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action Impresses Chahal and Cricket Fans