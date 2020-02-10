Jaipur Teenager Paraded Naked on Streets for Filming TikTok Video With Girl

Jaipur: A teenaged boy was paraded naked in Jaipur by a girl's brother and three others for recording a TikTok video with her. The accused also assaulted the boy with a belt and recorded a video of him being paraded naked on the streets.

The video clearly shows how the teenager was forced by the accused to roam on the streets naked while his face is covered.

The boy is seen apologising while the accused could be heard abusing him and telling him how they have taught him a lesson for filming the TikTok video.

The teenager, his family said, ran to his house frightened after the incident.

On Saturday, his family got the matter registered at police station against the accused and three others under IT Act and other charges.

Two people have been arrested for parading the teenager naked while two others who filmed the video are absconding.

Soon after the boy's family lodged the complaint, the girl's family also came to the police station and got a case registered against the teenager under the POCSO Act.

Police officials said the case has been booked against both parties on their respective complaints and further investigation is in progress.

