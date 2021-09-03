Jaipur to Have Dust-free Roads, Less Air Pollution and More Greenery

The Jaipur Municipal Corporation and Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation have planned to make the Pink City dust free. Under the grant of the 15th Finance Commission, the Heritage Municipal Corporation and Greater Municipal Corporation have prepared an action plan of Rs 82,50,00,000. The plan includes work related to air pollution, making city roads dust-free, and more greenery. The funds have also been allocated under various heads.

From the allocated funds, around Rs 22 crore will be spent on developing and maintaining green areas such as Parks, roadside plantations, Triangle Circles, Medians, etc and Rs 40 crore will be spent on managing, constructing, and repairing roads in the city.

From the funds, Rs 2 crore will be spent on technically designing the green belt and lining the dumpsites. Under vehicle emission control, about Rs 5 crore will be spent on the work of smooth and pothole-free roads and Rs 1 crore will be spent on the purchase of anti-smog gum for the identified hot spots.

Under the initiative, Rs 1.5 crore will be spent on the repair and maintenance of SWM vehicles. Air pollution due to construction and demolition activities will be controlled and Rs 6 crore will be spent on buying essential goods and transporting the waste to the dumping site. The construction of composting pits and horticulture waste compost plants have been allocated an investment of Rs 2 crore, while an equal amount of money will be spent on the street redesign. On parking management control and on IEC activities to make people aware, the administration will spend Rs 50 lakh each.

Municipal Corporation Heritage Commissioner Awadhesh Meena said that corporations are working to make the roads dust-free and air pollution-free. The construction and demolition waste plant will also be ready in the next 6 months. A contract has been signed with a company for the project.

