Jaipur Woman Succumbs Day After Self-immolation Bid Seeking Rape Accused's Arrest

Jaipur: A woman, who attempted self-immolation at a police station premises demanding arrest of her husband's relative for allegedly raping her, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital here on Monday, an officer said.

The woman, aged around 36, had lodged an FIR with the Vaishali Nagar police station on June 5, alleging that Ravindra Singh had raped her in 2015. The accused was not arrested and the woman was demanding his arrest.

She reached the police station on Sunday with her son, poured some inflammable liquid and set herself on fire near its main gate. She was admitted to the SMS hospital with nearly 60 per cent burn injuries.

"The woman died in the morning during treatment," police said.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police Rai Singh Beniwal said the rape case was being investigated, but there were "no adequate evidences" to arrest the accused so far.