Jaish-e-Mohammad Militant Arrested in J&K's Pulwama

A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant was arrested and arms and ammunition seized from his possession in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

A JeM militant was arrested in Satura village of Tral area of the south Kashmir district late Tuesday night, a police official said.

He said the militant was apprehended by the security forces at the Satura crossing when he was found moving under suspicious circumstances.

On his questioning, the security forces recovered an AK-56 rifle, five AK magazines, 150 AK rounds, three Chinese grenades and two cell phones, the official said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365