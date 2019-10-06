Take the pledge to vote

Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorist Arrested in J&K's Baramulla

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from his possession.

PTI

Updated:October 6, 2019, 6:43 PM IST
Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorist Arrested in J&K's Baramulla
Image for representation.

Srinagar: A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist was arrested in Baramulla district of north Kashmir on Sunday, a police spokesperson said. Mohsin Manzoor Salhea, a resident of Arampora-Azadgunj area, was arrested on a credible input during an anti-militant operation in Baramulla town, he said.

According to the spokesperson, Salhea was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM and was wanted in two cases registered at the Baramulla police station this year. Salhea was part of a group involved in planning and executing terror attacks in the area, he said.

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from his possession, the spokesperson said.

