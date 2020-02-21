Jaish-e-Mohammed Associate Held in Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam District
A vehicle was intercepted and Saqib Ahmad Lone, a resident of Wager village in the area, was arrested and incriminating material was recovered from his possession, according to a police spokesperson.
Representational Photo
Srinagar: An associate of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) was arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, a checkpoint was established at Khan Sahib in the central Kashmir district. A vehicle was intercepted and Saqib Ahmad Lone, a resident of Wager village in the area, was arrested and incriminating material was recovered from his possession, according to a police spokesperson.
As per police records, Lone is involved in assisting the active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM operating in the areas of Khan Sahib, the spokesperson said. Lone is also involved in providing logistic support and shelter to JeM terrorists operating in the area, the spokesman added.
A case has been registered under relevant sections and an investigation is on. Incriminating materials recovered from his possession have been taken into record to probe his complicity in terror crimes, the official added.
