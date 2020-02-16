Take the pledge to vote

Jaish-e-Mohammad Releases Video Ahead of Trump's Visit, Threatens Revenge: Report

Sources say the video and its contents are Pakistan's attempt to show during Trump's tour that "Kashmiris are angry after the removal of Section 370 and they are carrying out terrorist attacks".

IANS

Updated:February 16, 2020, 9:09 AM IST
Jaish-e-Mohammad Releases Video Ahead of Trump's Visit, Threatens Revenge: Report
File photo: US President Donald Trump

Srinagar: Terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has released a video calling for “revenge” ahead of US President Donald Trump's much-anticipated India visit.

The video threatens the Indian government and says "the killers would not be forgiven”. “The way you harassed the Muslims and destroyed their settlements will be avenged… We have heard a lot of lullabies on peace... now every excuse has gone... it's time to see things 'unrestrained',” the person on the video says.

Sources say the video and its contents are Pakistan's attempt to show during Trump's tour that "Kashmiris are angry after the removal of Section 370 and they are carrying out terrorist attacks".

Trump and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to visit India on February 24-25.

Meanwhile, security agencies have received an input related to the video that a meeting of terrorist groups was held in PoK earlier this month, and officials of ISI and Pakistan Army were also present in that meeting. It was decided in the meeting that Hizbul Mujahideen should be activated.

According to sources, it was also discussed that terrorists operating in Kashmir should be given "more responsibility" instead of Pakistani terrorists.

An order has been issued that Hibzul should take all "responsibilities of terror acts from Lashkar-e-Taiba and JeM.

Attacks are being planned on the police, security forces and common people in urban areas to create fear among Kashmiris, sources said.

Besides, attempts are also being made to carry out major suicide attacks on the convoys and camps of the security forces.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
