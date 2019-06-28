Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Jaish Militant from Pakistan Killed in Encounter in J&K's Budgam

From the incriminating material recovered from the site of the gunfight, the slain militant was identified as a Pakistani named Zarar who was affiliated with proscribed outfit JeM.

PTI

Updated:June 28, 2019, 5:49 PM IST
Jaish Militant from Pakistan Killed in Encounter in J&K's Budgam
Image for representation.
Srinagar, Jun 28 (PTI) A Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militant was Friday killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, police said.

On a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in Kralpora Checkpora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday morning, a police spokesperson said.

He said during the search operation, the militants, who were hiding, fired on the search party of the forces.

The security personnel retaliated, leading to an encounter in which one militant was killed, the spokesperson said, adding the body was retrieved from the site.

From the incriminating material recovered from the site of the gunfight, the slain militant was identified as a Pakistani named Zarar who was affiliated with proscribed outfit JeM.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the site of the encounter, he added.

The spokesperson said with efforts of police and security forces, it was a clean operation and no collateral damage took place during the exchange of fire.

