Jaish Militants on 'Red List', Who Planted IED in 2019, Killed in Encounter in Pulwama

A Pakistani militant and a local associate affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad were killed in an encounter in the Qasbayar village of Pulwama on Wednesday.

Inspector-General of police for Kashmir Vijay Kumar was quoted in a tweet posted by police, that the militant commander of proscribed outfit JeM Yasir Parray, also an IED expert, was killed along with foreign militant Furqan.

44 Army calls the killing of Yasir as their major success as he was on their red list since 2019.

Kumar said both militants were involved in several cases and were on the red list. Their killing is a big success to the Indian forces. An Army officer said that Yasir was the same militant, who planted IED at Airhal in 2019, In which one soldier was martyred.

“PulwamaEncounterUpdate: #Militant commander of proscribed outfit JeM Yasir Parray, an IED Expert & foreign militant Furqan neutralised. Both were involved in several terror #crime cases. A big #success: IGP Kashmir" Kashmir police zone tweeted.

The Commanding Officer of 44-Rashtriya Rifles Col A K Singh used to say, *You (Militants) can hide anywhere under the sun, we will find you, hunt you, and kill you because we never forget, never forgive.”

The police had ringed the Qasbayar area of Pulwama in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday after they received information about the duo. During the wee hours on Wednesday, they started to fire at the militants’ position eventually killing both in a few hours.

So far, this year close to 150 militants have been killed in anti-insurgency operations.

