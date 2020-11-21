Jaish Terrorists Killed in Nagrota Had Planned to Carry out Pulwama-type Attack

The four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists who were killed in an encounter in J&K’s Nagrota on Thursday had planned a purported terror attack in India. The four terrorists were killed and two policemen injured in the gunbattle on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway after a truck carrying the group of freshly infiltrated militants was intercepted by security forces.

A huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosive material was recovered including 11 AK rifles, 3 pistols, 29 grenades and 6 UBGL grenades.

According to information obtained by CNN-News18, Pakistan wants to derail the democratic process in the Valley and the killed terrorists had come to join Ghazi Rashid and Mohammad Ismail.

Wireless sets, clothes and medicines recovered from the bodies of the terrorists show markings of Lahore and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, sources earlier told CNN-News18.

Qari Zaraar, head of operations of JeM, was instructed by Rauf Mufti after meeting with the ISI to keep a plan ready to carry out a Pulwama-type attack. This meeting was also attended by Mufti Rauf, Maulana Abu Jundal and Mufti Tauseef to work out a strategy and they were given militants from Shakargarh JEM unit.

CNN-News18, which accessed the route taken by the terrorists, found they were picked up just 8.7 km of the aerial distance of Shakargagh camp of JEM and this is just 30 km by road. The JeM pattern is the same as they have done in the past -- in attacks on the Nagrota Army Camp and Rajbag Police station.

The wireless sets like Q Mobile, found in possession of the militants, have Pakistani markings. The AK-47s used have Urdu markings with the Jaish and the nitro-cellulose recovered is similar to the high-grade explosives used in Pulwama.

The militants were confirmed 'Fidayeen' as their private parts and chest were shaved, which is usually done to the dead. This was also found when dead bodies of the terrorists were recovered after the 2016 Pathankot attack.