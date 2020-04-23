Jaishankar and Pompeo Discuss Indo-US Cooperation to Contain Coronavirus Spread

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his American counterpart Mike Pompeo on Thursday spoke over phone and discussed bilateral and international cooperation to contain and mitigate the novel coronavirus.

"Spoke with Indian Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar today on positive steps that the United States and India are taking to contain and mitigate #COVID19," Secretary of State Pompeo tweeted.

"During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders "discussed bilateral and international cooperation to contain and mitigate COVID-19, including ensuring the availability of pharmaceutical and medical supplies," said State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.

Jaishankar and Pompeo have been in regular communication during the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 1,84,000 lives worldwide.

