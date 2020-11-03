News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Jaishankar Attends Group of Foreign Ministers Meeting on Covid-related Challenges

File photo: India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

File photo: India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Jaishankar said he shared with the group coronavirus-related as well as economic developments in India.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday participated in the Group of Foreign Ministers Meeting to exchange experiences on coronavirus-related challenges. Jaishankar said he shared with the group coronavirus-related as well as economic developments in India. "Pleased to participate in the Group of Foreign Ministers Meeting to exchange experiences on COVID-related challenges. Thank FM @FP_Champagne of Canada for convening the meeting," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Appreciate the perspectives of Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore and UK. Shared with them the COVID-related and economic developments in India," Jaishankar also wrote on the microblogging site.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...