Jaishankar Attends Video-conference of BRICS Foreign Ministers

The foreign ministers discussed ways to boost cooperation in checking spread of coronavirus as well as deliberated on key challenges like reviving economic growth, officials said.

PTI

Updated:April 28, 2020, 6:23 PM IST
Jaishankar Attends Video-conference of BRICS Foreign Ministers
File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (PTI)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday attended a video conference of the foreign ministers of BRICS, a bloc of five leading nations, with a focus on deepening mutual cooperation in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) is an influential bloc which represents over 3.6 billion people, or half of the world population and having a combined GDP of USD 16.6 trillion.

All the BRICS member nations are reeling under the pandemic.

The foreign ministers discussed ways to boost cooperation in checking spread of coronavirus as well as deliberated on key challenges like reviving economic growth, officials said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Brazil's Ernesto Araujowere were part of the conference.

