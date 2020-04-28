Jaishankar Attends Video-conference of BRICS Foreign Ministers
The foreign ministers discussed ways to boost cooperation in checking spread of coronavirus as well as deliberated on key challenges like reviving economic growth, officials said.
File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (PTI)
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday attended a video conference of the foreign ministers of BRICS, a bloc of five leading nations, with a focus on deepening mutual cooperation in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
The BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) is an influential bloc which represents over 3.6 billion people, or half of the world population and having a combined GDP of USD 16.6 trillion.
All the BRICS member nations are reeling under the pandemic.
The foreign ministers discussed ways to boost cooperation in checking spread of coronavirus as well as deliberated on key challenges like reviving economic growth, officials said.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Brazil's Ernesto Araujowere were part of the conference.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mystery of How the Structure of the Universe Evolved Has Finally Been Revealed in a Study
- Industry Dialogue: It is Not True That Employees Working From Home Are Lazying Around
- Hrithik Roshan Responds to Fan Asking if He's Smoking Cigarette in Pic with His Sons
- Vijay Deverakonda Makes Two 'Big, Important Announcements'
- Largest Ozone Hole Ever Recorded over North Pole Has Now 'Healed Itself' and Closed