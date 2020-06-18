Jaishankar Counters Rahul Gandhi's 'Unarmed Soldiers' Claims, Says Indian Troops on Border Duty Carry Firearms

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said all Indian troops guarding the border with China carry arms, responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's poser that why Army personnel in Galwan Valley were sent "unarmed to martyrdom".

Jaishankar said armies of the two sides do not use firearms as per provisions of two bilateral agreements sealed in 1996 and 2005.

"Let us get the facts straight. All troops on border duty always carry arms, especially when leaving post. Those at Galwan on 15 June did so. Long-standing practice (as per 1996 & 2005 agreements) not to use firearms during faceoffs," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Earlier, Gandhi questioned why Indian soldiers were sent "unarmed to martyrdom" in Ladakh and who is responsible for sending them towards danger. He also asked how China dared to kill the Indian soldiers.

Twenty Indian Army personnel including a Colonel were killed in the fierce clash between the two armies in Galwan Valley on Monday evening. China has not yet released any casualty figures.