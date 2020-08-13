INDIA

1-MIN READ

Jaishankar Discusses Covid-19 Situation, Vaccine Cooperation With German Foreign Minister

File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The two leaders also reviewed developments in Europe and Asia.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 13, 2020, 4:09 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday discussed the Covid-19 situation and vaccine cooperation with his German counterpart Heiko Maas.

The two leaders also reviewed developments in Europe and Asia.

"Good conversation with FM @HeikoMaas of Germany. Discussed the #COVID19 situation and vaccine cooperation. Reviewed the developments in Europe and Asia. Reaffirmed our multilateral partnership, including in the UN," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

