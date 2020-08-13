Jaishankar Discusses Covid-19 Situation, Vaccine Cooperation With German Foreign Minister

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday discussed the Covid-19 situation and vaccine cooperation with his German counterpart Heiko Maas.
The two leaders also reviewed developments in Europe and Asia.
"Good conversation with FM @HeikoMaas of Germany. Discussed the #COVID19 situation and vaccine cooperation. Reviewed the developments in Europe and Asia. Reaffirmed our multilateral partnership, including in the UN," Jaishankar said in a tweet.
