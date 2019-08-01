Jaishankar Focusses on Furthering Partnership with ASEAN Nations in Indo-Pacific Region
India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military maneuvering in the region.
External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar meets Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs in Bangkok.
Bangkok: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday emphasised on furthering the ASEAN-India strategic partnership in the Indo-Pacific region at the ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting held here.
"Just finished the #ASEAN-India FM Meeting. Had substantive discussions on furthering ASEAN-India strategic partnership in the Indo-Pacific with a special emphasis on sustainability, connectivity & maritime cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting in the Thai capital.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a regional grouping of 10 Southeast Asian countries, which promotes intergovernmental cooperation and facilitates economic, political, security, military, educational, and socio-cultural integration among its members and other countries in Asia.
The ASEAN nations comprise Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos.
