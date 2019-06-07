Jaishankar Gives 'New Thrust' to Indo-Bhutan Relations with Development & Hydropower on Agenda
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that Union Minister S Jaishankar had a "constructive conversation with a close partner".
The Indian delegation led by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with the Prime Minister of Bhutan Dr. Lotay Tshering (Twitter)
Thimphu: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met Bhutan's top leadership, including Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, and discussed important elements of the bilateral ties with emphasis on development partnership and cooperation in the hydropower sector.
Jaishankar is in the Buddhist kingdom on a two-day visit, his first overseas trip after assuming charge of the Ministry of External Affairs.
He also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings during his talks with Prime Minister Tshering.
Giving a new thrust to time-tested friendship!EAM @DrSJaishankar held talks with @FMBhutan Dr. Tandi Dorji. The two Ministers discussed issues of mutual interest with emphasis on development partnership and hydropower. pic.twitter.com/qHhHSAuIGy— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 7, 2019
"It was a pleasure to call on @PMBhutan Dr. Lotay Tshering. Conveyed PM @narendramodi's greetings and had a cordial conversation on important elements of the bilateral partnership," Jaishankar tweeted.
"Constructive conversation with a close partner. EAM @DrSJaishankar called on @PMBhutan Dr. Lotay Tshering and conveyed PM @narendramodi's greetings. High-level exchanges & engagements have further enhanced our bilateral connections," he said in a tweet.
Earlier, Jaishankar held talks with his Bhutanese counterpart Tandi Dorji and discussed issues of mutual interest with emphasis on development partnership and hydropower.
"Excellent conversation with my colleague @FMBhutan Dr. Tandi Dorji. We recommitted ourselves to further enriching our special and unique ties," he said in a tweet.
Kumar said that the two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest with emphasis on development partnership and hydropower, "giving a new thrust to time-tested friendship".
"EAM @DrSJaishankar held talks with @FMBhutan Dr. Tandi Dorji. The two Ministers discussed issues of mutual interest with emphasis on development partnership and hydropower," he said in a tweet.
The External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi on Thursday said that the visit reflects the importance India attaches to its relationship with Bhutan, a close friend and neighbour.
Bhutan has been a close ally of India and bilateral ties between the two countries are on an upswing in the last few years.
Bhutan was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first overseas visit after assuming charge in 2014.
