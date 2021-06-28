Jaishankar Holds Talks with EU Leader, OECD General Secy, SA Counterpart; Discuss Covid Challenge, Vaccine Equity

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen and discussed the "Covid challenge" and underlined the importance of equitable vaccine access and a fair travel regime. Jaishankar arrived in Italy from Greece on the second leg of this two-nation tour.

"A good conversation with EU Commissioner for International Partnerships @JuttaUrpilainen," Jaishankar tweeted, sharing a photograph of them together. "Discussed the Covid challenge, our Connectivity Partnership and development cooperation. Underlined the importance of equitable vaccine access and a fair travel regime," he further added.

The minister also met OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann and discussed India-OECD bilateral engagement. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is an intergovernmental economic organisation with 38 member countries, founded in 1961 to stimulate economic progress and world trade.

"Discussed India-OECD bilateral engagement with Secretary-General @MathiasCormann. Appreciate OECD's contribution to the G20," Jaishankar tweeted along with a photograph of the meeting. In another meeting, he met his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor.

"Our conversation covered shared concerns on vaccine equity & access. Also discussed our Climate Action approaches," Jaishankar tweeted after the meet. He also shared a photograph of the them together along with the tweet.

The meetings were held on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meetings. G20 is an influential bloc that brings together the world's major economies.

The G20 summit is scheduled to be held in Italy in October. India is expected to hold the presidency of the G20 in 2022. The G20 member countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

