Jaishankar Holds Video-conference With Indian Envoys in Central Asia Ahead of Foreign Ministers' Meet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a video-conference with Indian envoys in central Asia and discussed preparation for India-Central Asia foreign ministers' meet.

"Regional reviews continue. Productive session with Ambassadors of #CentralAsia. Important that our activities are not constrained by #coronavirus. Preparing for the India-Central Asia Foreign Ministers Meeting," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

"Looking forward to your follow up of the issues discussed. @amb_tashkent @IndEmbDushanbe @indembastana @IndiaInKyrgyz," he said in another tweet.

He also held separate telephonic conversations with his counterparts from Mexico and Saint Lucia and discussed the coronavirus situation.

"An insightful conversation with FM @m_ebrard of #Mexico on the #coronavirus response. Also discussed the importance of economic recovery. Looking forward to remaining in touch," he tweeted.

"Discussed with FM Sarah Flood-Beaubrun of #StLucia our engagement with the #CARICOM. India will be a reliable partner on medicines. Agreed that in the post #corona situation, we need to focus on recovery challenges. CARICOM has an important place in India's foreign policy," he added.

