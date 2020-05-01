Jaishankar Holds Video-conference With Indian Envoys in Central Asia Ahead of Foreign Ministers' Meet
He also held separate telephonic conversations with his counterparts from Mexico and Saint Lucia and discussed the coronavirus situation.
S Jaishankar holds a session with Ambassadors of Central Asia. (Image: Twitter)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a video-conference with Indian envoys in central Asia and discussed preparation for India-Central Asia foreign ministers' meet.
"Regional reviews continue. Productive session with Ambassadors of #CentralAsia. Important that our activities are not constrained by #coronavirus. Preparing for the India-Central Asia Foreign Ministers Meeting," Jaishankar said in a tweet.
"Looking forward to your follow up of the issues discussed. @amb_tashkent @IndEmbDushanbe @indembastana @IndiaInKyrgyz," he said in another tweet.
"An insightful conversation with FM @m_ebrard of #Mexico on the #coronavirus response. Also discussed the importance of economic recovery. Looking forward to remaining in touch," he tweeted.
"Discussed with FM Sarah Flood-Beaubrun of #StLucia our engagement with the #CARICOM. India will be a reliable partner on medicines. Agreed that in the post #corona situation, we need to focus on recovery challenges. CARICOM has an important place in India's foreign policy," he added.
