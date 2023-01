Jaishankar, IAEA DG Grossi Discuss Global Energy Scenario, India's G-20 Presidency

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi here and discussed several issues, including the global energy scenario, the Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific, and India's G-20 Presidency.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, a UN organisation, is the world’s center for cooperation in the nuclear field and seeks to promote the safe, secure, and peaceful use of nuclear technologies. India has been an IAEA member since its inception in 1957.

"Delighted to meet Director General of @iaeaorg, Rafael Grossi today morning in Vienna. Discussed India-IAEA cooperation, our G-20 Presidency, global energy scenario, Ukraine, JCPOA, and Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar tweeted, sharing a few photographs of the meeting.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that they discussed further enhancing IAEA’s collaboration with India in many areas including combating climate change, medical care, and other nuclear applications for societal benefit.

Taking to Twitter, Grossi said India is an "indispensable" partner of IAEA and "it helps fulfill our mission".

"Excellent dialogue with Indian Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar today on strategic issues of common interest — looking forward to substantive engagement of #G20India @g20org in addressing global challenges," he said.

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.

Jaishankar arrived in Austria from Cyprus on the last leg of his two-nation tour. This is the first EAM-level visit from India to Austria in the last 27 years, and it takes place against the backdrop of 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2023.

