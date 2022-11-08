Jaishankar in Russia Updates: Amid the conflict is Ukraine, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s is on a two-day visit to Russia. Economic cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow in various domains is set to figure prominently during Jaishankar’s meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime and Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov.

“The external affairs minister will meet his counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, the foreign minister of Russia. Discussions are expected to cover the entire range of bilateral issues as well as exchange of views on various regional and international developments,” MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said last week, adding that the meeting is slated for November 7 and 8.

In a statement, the Russian foreign ministry said Jaishankar and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in their talks, will focus on trade and investment, use of national currencies for trade, “promising projects” in the energy sector and the formation of a security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Russia and India stand for the active formation of a more just and equal polycentric world order, and proceed from the inadmissibility of promoting the imperialist diktat on the global arena,” it said.

Here Are All Latest Updates:

• Jaishankar’s visit comes amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and at a time when the West has imposed several sanctions on Russia. The EAM’s visit is also significant as it comes days ahead of the G-20 summit in Bali, scheduled for November 15-16.

• To a question on the Ukraine conflict, Bagchi said India has always emphasized on the need to return to diplomacy and dialogue to resolve it, adding, “I am sure that the external affairs minister would certainly be reiterating it.” “I cannot pre-judge what will be the discussions,” he said, noting that India is “looking at the economic elements” and also an exchange of views and discussions on “political developments”.

• Asked about Russia agreeing to rejoin a UN-backed agreement to allow the export of grain from Ukraine via a Black Sea corridor, Bagchi did not give a direct reply but said any effort to address the global food security challenge is a welcome move. “We have been talking about the impact of the high prices of fertilisers, food and energy affecting countries around the world particularly the developing world and anything that helps that process in increasing the availability and reducing the cost of food etc is a welcome development,” he said.

• Jaishankar had last visited Russia in July last year which was followed by a visit to India by Lavrov in April.

• In the last few months, India has increased the import of discounted crude oil from Russia notwithstanding increasing disquiet over it by several Western powers. Jaishankar and Lavrov have already met four times after the Ukraine conflict began in February. Russian President Vladimir Putin visited India in December last year to attend the India-Russia annual summit.

• Both the countries have a mechanism under which India’s prime minister and the Russian president hold a summit meeting annually to review the entire gamut of ties. It is the turn of Prime Minister Modi to travel to Russia for this year’s summit. However, there is no clarity yet on the summit this year. Since the Ukraine conflict began in February, Modi spoke to Putin as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a number of times.

• In a phone conversation with Zelenskyy on October 4, Modi said that there can be “no military solution” and that India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts. At a bilateral meeting with Putin in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on September 16, Modi told him that “today’s era is not of war”. India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

