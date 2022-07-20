External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to address the annual high-level UN General Assembly session in September, according to a provisional list of speakers released by the UN.

The General Debate of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly will commence on September 20, with US President Joe Biden scheduled to address world leaders at the 193-member UN General Assembly.

The high-level week will run through September 26. Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation and address the high-level session on the afternoon of September 24, according to the first provisional list of speakers released by the UN.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the high-level UN General Assembly session. The high-level session will take place against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war and the ongoing COVID19 pandemic. Global leaders are expected to focus on these and other security and humanitarian challenges confronting the world.

As per the list, Afghanistan, where the Taliban took control last August, is not listed to speak at the high-level session. Afghanistan’s former Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ghulam Isaczai stepped down from his role as the Kabul envoy in December 2021.

On December 6 last year, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution to delay a decision on who will represent Afghanistan and Myanmar at the world body. The Taliban authorities in Afghanistan, as well as the military rulers in Myanmar, had sought to replace the UN envoys, who were appointed by democratically-elected governments that were deposed in the two countries last year.

