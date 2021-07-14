Jaishankar, Chinese FM Wang Yi Meet at SCO Summit, Talk 'Outstanding' LAC Issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart, and State Councilor Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers meet in Dushanbe today.

“Concluded a one-hour bilateral meeting with State Councilor and FM Wang Yi of China on the sidelines of Dushanbe SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting. Discussions focused on the outstanding issues along the LAC in the Western Sector," Jaishankar tweeted after the key meeting.

Concluded a one-hour bilateral meeting with State Councilor and FM Wang Yi of China on the sidelines of Dushanbe SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting.Discussions focused on the outstanding issues along the LAC in the Western Sector. pic.twitter.com/YWJWatUErI — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 14, 2021

“Agreed on convening an early meeting of the Senior Military Commanders," he said.

The two leaders had last met in September last year in Moscow when then too they decided to de-escalate tensions at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, which has had violent clashes for the first time since 1975. However, the de-escalation is yet to be implemented.

ALSO READ | On LAC Disengagement, General Who Led Surgical Strikes Gives the Lowdown on India’s Position at North and South Banks

India and China have been locked in a military standoff at multiple friction points in eastern Ladakh since early May last year. The two sides completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the North and South banks of Pangong lake in February following a series of military and diplomatic talks. The two sides are now engaged in talks to extend the disengagement process to the remaining friction points.

Additionally, there were reports that on July 6, Chinese army entered the Indian territory in Demchok with banners and objected to locals celebrating His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s birthday.

According to officials, Chinese troops stayed on the Indian territory for about 30 minutes. At least five vehicles can be seen in the video. Locals said Chinese troops were accompanied by civilians.

There was no visible forward movement in disengagement of troops in the remaining friction points as the Chinese side did not show flexibility in their approach on it at the 11th round of military talks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here