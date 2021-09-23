Jaishankar Meets Counterparts From Finland, Sri Lanka, Chile And Tanzania On UNGA Sidelines

New York, Sep 22: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a series of meetings with his global counterparts on the sidelines of the 76th session of the General Assembly and discussed a wide range of issues, including Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. Jaishankar met with Foreign Ministers of Finland, Sri Lanka, Chile and Tanzania. He discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Haavisto.

“Discussed the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan with @Haavisto, Foreign Minister of Finland and co-chair of the Pledging Conference on Afghanistan. Appreciate his commitment and compassion, he tweeted after the meeting. He then met Sri Lankan Foreign Minister G.L. Peiris, who was appointed to the post on August 16. He was previously Sri Lanka’s Minister of Education. “Pleased to meet Sri Lankan Foreign Minister G.L. Peiris, this time in his new capacity. A comprehensive discussion on our close relationship. Look forward to working with him to advance our shared agenda, Jaishankar tweeted.

After his meeting with Chile’s Foreign Minister Andres Allamand, Jaishankar tweeted, Another perspective on the Indo-Pacific from FM @allamand of Chile. Also engaged on expanding our economic engagement, including on green energy. Jaishankar also met the new Tanzanian Foreign Minister Liberata Mulamula. Will work to advance our development partnership and traditional political cooperation, Jaishankar said.

