Jaishankar Meets US Deputy Secretary of State, Discusses 'Deep Convergences' Strategic Ties

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan and discussed "deep convergences" in strategic ties between the two countries.

Sources said Jaishankar and Sullivan deliberated on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interests. "Glad to receive Deputy Secretary @StateDept John Sullivan. Discussing the deep convergences of our strategic relationship," Jaishankar tweeted.

The sources said Jaishankar and Sullivan also discussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to the US next month. It is not immediately clear whether India's decisions relating to Jammu and Kashmir figured in the talks or not.

On August 5, India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution withdrawing special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and split the state into two Union Territories.

Reacting to India's decision, Pakistan expelled the Indian High Commissioner soon after deciding to downgrade diplomatic ties with New Delhi. India has categorically told the international community that its decision on Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter.

Separately, Jaishankar also met a US Congressional delegation and exchanged views on a range of issues.

"Good exchange of views on a range of issues with the visiting US bipartisan Congressional Delegation comprising @RepHolding @RepLoisFrankel @RepBrownley @JimPressOffice @RepJoeWilson," the external affairs minister tweeted.

Sullivan arrived here after visiting Bhutan. In Bhutan, he met King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and discussed with them various issues, including the importance of protecting and enhancing a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region.

