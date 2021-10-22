CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#T20WorldCup#BiggBoss15#Coronavirus#AryanKhan#DrugBust#AnanyaPanday
Home » News » India » Jaishankar Meets WTO Director General, Speaks on Need for 'Reformed Multilaterism'
1-MIN READ

Jaishankar Meets WTO Director General, Speaks on Need for 'Reformed Multilaterism'

The Global South has critical interests in agriculture, vaccines, climate action and fishing, Jaishankar said after the meeting. (Image: Twitter @DrSJaishankar)

The Global South has critical interests in agriculture, vaccines, climate action and fishing, Jaishankar said after the meeting. (Image: Twitter @DrSJaishankar)

Jaishankar also held talks with Frans Timmermans, executive VP of the European Commission in-charge of the European Green Deal.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met World Trade Organization Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala here and spoke about the need for reformed multilateralism. The Global South has critical interests in agriculture, vaccines, climate action and fishing, he said.

“Met Director General, @wto @NOIweala. Spoke about the need for reformed multilateralism with fairer outcomes," Jaishankar tweeted. In another meeting, Jaishankar exchanged views on issues such as climate action challenges, Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan with Frans Timmermans, executive vice-president of the European Commission in-charge of the European Green Deal.

“Pleasure as always to meet EVP @TimmermansEU. A good discussion on the expanding India-EU partnership, including on trade and investment, connectivity and Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar tweeted. Exchange of views covered climate action challenges and Afghanistan, the external affairs minister said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:October 22, 2021, 22:19 IST