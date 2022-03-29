Jaishankar Offers India's Help After Hospital in Sri Lanka Suspend Surgeries Due to Shortage of Medicines

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday asked the Indian High Commissioner here to help a Sri Lankan hospital that has suspended surgeries due to lack of medical facilities, amidst an unprecedented financial crisis in the island nation. The Director of the Peradeniya Hospital in the central district of Kandy on Monday announced the temporary suspension of all routine surgeries due to the shortage of medicine.

Jaishankar asked Indian High Commissioner in Colombo Gopal Baglay to discuss measures on how India can help the ailing nation. Disturbed to see this news. Am asking High Commissioner Baglay to contact and discuss how India can help,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

A circular on Monday said There is a shortage of several drugs and consumable items used for anaesthesia and surgery at our hospital… It was decided to suspend all routine surgeries including surgeries of patients already admitted today itself.” The economic crisis in Sri Lanka has forced the country to give up on its primary needs including healthcare. Sri Lanka’s current forex and balance of payment crisis have triggered dire consequences with the non-availability of most essentials. Long lines for fuel, long power cuts and high-cost escalations.

People blame the Gotabaya Rajapaksa government for its incompetence to address the economic crisis. The government without tapping the IMF for an economic bailout asked India for help. The Indian line of credit, currency swaps, and deferment of Asian Clearance Unit payments have provided the island nation with much needed temporary relief.

