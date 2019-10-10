Take the pledge to vote

Jaishankar Promises 'Assistance' in Bringing Back Body of MP Woman Who Died in Thailand

Pragya Paliwal, who hails from Madhya Pradesh's Chhattarpur, had gone to Thailand on assignment for her company. She later died in a road accident in Phuket city.

Vivek Trivedi | News18.com

Updated:October 10, 2019, 1:06 PM IST
Pragya was an employee with an online commerce company.

Bhopal: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday has extended all possible assistance to a family from Madhya Pradesh in bringing back the dead body of their daughter who had died in Thailand a few days ago.

Pragya Paliwal had gone to Thailand on an assignment for her company and died in a road accident in Phuket city. The family came to know about the incident on Wednesday but were at loss as to how the body could be brought back as no one was in possession of a passport.

The Union Minister’s response came to a News18 tweet that was seeking help for the distressed family who are residents of Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh. "Our Embassy @IndiainThailand is in touch with the bereaved family and is providing all assistance in this difficult time," Jaishankar wrote in a tweet.

The Ministry is also said to have asked the family to come to New Delhi to complete certain formalities ahead of their travel to Thailand.

The family told News18 that Pragya was attending an official conference in Bangkok and met with an accident in Phuket where she was staying for sightseeing. “Pragya was an employee with an online commerce company,” father SK Paliwal said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath also took cognizance of the issue. Taking to Twitter he condoled the demise of the girl and said that he will give them all possible assistance to bring back the body from Thailand.

