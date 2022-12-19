Jaishankar Takes Swipe At Rahul Over China Remark, Says 'Biggest-ever Deployment In LAC'

External affairs minister S Jaishankar took a jibe at Congress’s Rahul Gandhi and said that Indian Army is not in LAC on Rahul Gandhi’s orders. Gandhi had earlier said that the “government is sleeping".

Speaking at an India Today event, Jaishankar said India has done the biggest-ever LAC deployment to counter Chinese deployments, which were scaled up since 2020.

“The Army is deployed to counter any attempt to unilaterally alter the LAC, that is the commitment of the Indian Army. If we were in denial, then Army won’t be deployed there," said Jaishankar, reported Times of India.

Defending India’s stance of deploying an increased number of soldiers at the border, Jaishankar said the nation would not allow any country to change status quo of LAC unilaterally. The comment by the external affairs minister comes at a time when both the countries are engaged in a stand-off post December 9 clash in Arunachal’s Tawang.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier said that as China was preparing for a war, the Indian government is sleeping. Earlier in the day, Gandhi said: “I can see the threat of China very clearly. I have been clear on this for the last two-three years, but the government is trying to hide it and ignore it. This threat can neither be hidden or ignored. Going by their full offensive preparation that is on in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, the Indian government is asleep."

“The government does not want to hear this but their (China’s) preparation is on. The preparation is for war. It is not for incursion, but for war. If you look at their weapon pattern, what they are doing — they are preparing for war. Our government hides this and is not able to accept it," the former Congress chief said.

