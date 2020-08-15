Jaishankar Thanks Russia, Bhutan and Other Nations for Independence Day Wishes

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday thanked the foreign ministers of Russia, Bhutan, the Maldives, Lithuania and Latvia for their wishes on India's 74th Independence Day. Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, in a tweet, said since independence, India has strived to be, and now become, an enduring example of democracy and development, for the region and the world.

Responding to his tweet, Jaishankar said their bilateral relationship is a shining example of 'Neighbourhood First'. The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Russia also greeted Jaishankar on India's Independence Day.

He thanked Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for his wishes and said India greatly values the exceptionally close and time-tested relationship. Bhutan Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji tweeted, "I take this privilege to wish every Indians, a very #HappyIndependenceDay. I pray for your great country to grow from strength to strength."

Replying to Dorji, Jaishankar said, "Your warm sentiments reflect our unique relationship." His counterparts in Latvia and Lithuania, Edgars Rinkevics and Linas Linkevicius respectively, also greeted him.

Jaishankar expressed his thanks to the two leaders.