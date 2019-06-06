English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jaishankar to Embark on Two-day Visit to Bhutan From Friday: MEA
MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said during the visit, Jaishankar would call on Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and meet his counterpart Tandi Dorji.
File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Loading...
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a two-day visit to Bhutan from Friday, his first overseas trip after assuming charge of the ministry.
MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said during the visit, Jaishankar would call on Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and meet his counterpart Tandi Dorji.
"His visit is in keeping with the tradition that India attaches with bilateral relationship with Bhutan, a close friend and a neighbour," Kumar said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Operation Blue Star 1984: What Happened inside Golden Temple 35 Years Ago
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Dalit Boy Tied Up, Beaten by Upper Caste Men for Trying to Enter Temple in Rajasthan's Pali; 4 Arrested
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
BSF, Pakistan Rangers Exchange Sweets at Attari-Wagah Border on Eid
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
Operation Blue Star 1984: What Happened inside Golden Temple 35 Years Ago
Wednesday 05 June , 2019 Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
Wednesday 05 June , 2019 Dalit Boy Tied Up, Beaten by Upper Caste Men for Trying to Enter Temple in Rajasthan's Pali; 4 Arrested
Wednesday 05 June , 2019 BSF, Pakistan Rangers Exchange Sweets at Attari-Wagah Border on Eid
Monday 03 June , 2019 Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
- Jackie Shroff Used to Carry Salman Khan's Photos in Pocket and Ask Producers to Cast Him
- Playing a Game on The Sony PlayStation Console? You Can Now Listen to Spotify on PlayStation Music
- Bharat Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Film Gets Bumper Opening, Earns Rs 42.30 Crore
- Ngidi & Phehlukwayo Game of Perfect Pairs Ends in Stalemate!
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results