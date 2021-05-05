Jaishankar to Join G7 Meet Virtually After Indian Delegates Test Positive for Covid-19

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in London for the Group of Seven summit, on Wednesday said that he has possibly been exposed to COVID-19 cases and will conduct his engagements virtually.

“Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases. As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G7 Meeting today as well," he tweeted.

India’s delegation to the G7 summit will be attempting to attend their meetings virtually after two of its members tested positive for COVID-19, Reuters quoted a Sky News reporter, who did not cite sources.

While Jaishankar did not test positive for the virus, he was pictured meeting British interior minister Priti Patel on Tuesday.

Britain’s foreign office had no immediate comment. The Indian High Commission in London did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier, British vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said he was unaware of a report that delegates from Group of Seven countries meeting in London this week were self-isolating because of a COVID-19 scare.

(With inputs from Reuters)

