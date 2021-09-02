Jaishankar to Visit Croatia Tomorrow: Ties With EU, Afghanistan and Indo-Pacific on Agenda

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Croatia on Friday as part of a four-day mission to review bilateral relations with three Central European countries. During his tour from September 2 to 5, he will also visit Slovenia and Denmark.

During his visit to Croatia, Jaishankar will meet with Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman and will address the Croatian leadership.

According to a statement issued by the MEA, the minister’s visit will provide an opportunity to deepen the country’s diverse relationship with the European Union (EU).

He has been invited to an informal conference of foreign ministers by Slovenia, which now holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union from July to December. The meeting is anticipated to focus on Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific region.

The casual meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council will be place on September 3 at an estate near the city of Kranj in the “Gymnich” format, Hindustan Times reported, citing a person familiar with the developments.

Jaishankar will also participate in a panel discussion on “Partnership for a Rules-Based Order in the Indo-Pacific" at the annual Bled Strategic Forum (BSF) in Slovenia, and meet with his EU counterparts to discuss areas of common interest, as well.

The External Affairs Minister will co-chair the 4th round of the Indo-Danish Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) alongside Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod during his visit to Denmark on September 4-5.

