india

1-MIN READ

Jaishankar, UAE Foreign Minister Hold Talks, Review Bilateral Ties

File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks on Friday and reviewed the growing bilateral cooperation. "Reaffirming an extraordinary friendship. Always nice to welcome FM HH @ABZayed to India. Reviewed our growing cooperation. Discussions underscored our shared purpose and common interest," Jaishankar tweeted after the talks.

The UAE foreign minister's visit comes just over two months after Jaishankar visited the United Arab Emirates in November last year. Jaishankar had paid a two-day visit to the UAE on November 25-26.

During his talks with Nahyan in November, Jaishankar had discussed further opportunities to work together with the Gulf kingdom in a "changing world".

first published:February 26, 2021, 20:40 IST
