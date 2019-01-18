LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Jaitley Plays Down Rift With RBI, Says Highlighting Distresses of Economy Not Breach of Autonomy

As an autonomous institution, Jaitley respects the RBI for its autonomy. But, he maintains that during the consultation process one is entitled to free and frank expression.

News18.com

Updated:January 18, 2019, 11:11 AM IST
Mumbai: At the CNBC-TV18 Indian Business Leaders Awards in Mumbai, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that highlighting distresses of the economy is not a breach of autonomy.

“You are making the 'so-called' autonomous institution to realise (the distress) and act on it,” said Jaitley.

"We had diverse viewpoints and that’s not something for the first time which has happened. Governments in the last 70 years on several occasions have had viewpoints which were differing from the central bank itself," added Jaitley.

As an autonomous institution, Jaitley – clearing his position - respects the RBI for its autonomy. But, he maintains that during the consultation process one is entitled to free and frank expression.

Talking on monetary policy and the Urjit Patel episode, Jaitley said RBI and government act within the constraints of their domain. However, both bodies have always been in extensive consultations, despite conflicting, diverse viewpoints.

Former governor Urjit Patel Patel stepped down from his post on December 11 citing personal reasons. His resignation comes amid an unprecedented rift with the centre over matters related to the central bank's independence.

| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
