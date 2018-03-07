Jaitley Reaches Out to TDP, But Says 'Sentiments Don't Decide Quantum of Funds'

On a day when Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu warned of severing ties with the NDA, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley reached out to him saying the Centre will stand by all its commitments regarding the funds that were promised to the state after the bifurcation. However, he added a rider saying, “sentiments do not define the quantum of funds” as the Centre has to look at a number of things.“We have paid Rs 4,000 crore towards revenue deficit to Andhra Pradesh, only Rs 138 crore remains. We are committed to giving monetary equivalent to special status to Andhra Pradesh,” said Jaitley.Jaitley’s statement comes close on the heels of TDP hinting at quitting its alliance with the BJP-led NDA. TDP is an alliance partner of BJP in both Centre and Andhra Pradesh.Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday indicated that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) would take a "right decision at the right time", amid speculation that the party may pull out of the Narendra Modi government.Naidu lashed out at the Centre saying it was "insulting the sentiments" of the people of the state by not honouring the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, and also in Parliament.Jaitley sent out a message to Naidu saying, "Political issues cannot increase quantum of money because Centre does not have free floating funds. Every state in India has a right to same Central funds in the same manner. I have been sympathetic to AP because I know it suffered due to bifurcation."The finance minister took several minutes to explain the terms "special category" and "special package". He said, "We are willing to satisfy every condition. Only variation is that after Finance Commission report instead of formally calling it a special category state, we are calling it a special package, which gives same monetary benefits that a special category state gives you."Jaitley added that after the 14th Finance Commission report, the term "special category status" doesn't exist any longer.Earlier in the day, TD MP TG Venkatesh criticised the Centre and even threatened to quit the alliance with BJP. He said, “Jaitley was blunt in saying no special status and didn't show any flexibility. We are left with no option but to leave the alliance. A decision will be announced by CM Naidu. It will start with the resignations of ministers and will be taken forward. The Congress is also a culprit in this issue, so there is no question of joining them as it doesn't solve our problem.”Asked about Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s promise to get Andhra the “special category status”, Jaitley said, “I have to follow constitutional award.”Chief Minister Naidu expressed displeasure on Wednesday over reports that the Centre was not ready to concede the state's demands, particularly the grant of special category status and bridging the revenue deficit (for 2014-15 fiscal).