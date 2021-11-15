Jal Jeevan Mission 'Changing Lives' with Tap Water in Ladakh's Freezing Temperatures. Here's How

Umla is one of 12 villages in Leh district of Ladakh where households now have assured tap water supply even in sub-zero temperatures. This has been possible under the Jal Jeevan Mission, envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual tap connections by 2024 in rural India, according to the porject’s mission statement.

Bharat Lal, additional secretary and mission director of Jal Jeevan Mission, tweeted a picture of a little girl and her grandmother on November 8, showing the child filling up a canter with water from a tap. The picture won hearts on social media and attracted many ‘likes’ and comments.

On Twitter, Lal said: “Jal Jeevan Mission is changing lives: Umla is one of the 12 villages in Leh district of Ladakh, wherein every household now has assured tap water supply even in sub-zero temp. The happiness on the face of this little girl and her grandma, is the real satisfaction."

Jal Jeevan Mission is changing lives: Umla is one of the 12 villages in Leh district of Ladakh, wherein every household now has assured tap water supply even in sub-zero temp. The happiness on the face of this little girl and her grandma, is the real satisfaction. pic.twitter.com/VSKsGm9lSP— Bharat (@Vidurji) November 8, 2021

Out of 60 villages, 12 villages of Leh got 100 percent tap connections under Jal Jeevan Mission Dipling Village of Leh, a remote village where there is no road connectivity, local administration is using air sorties to deliver Jal Jeevan Mission Material such as water pipes, etc. Under this JJM, now 5425 households got 100 percent of tap connections against 24767 households. JJM has covered 12 villages comprising remote villages like Dipling with no road connectivity. One such village is Umla whose residents had been traveling long distances to have access to water for ages and now have taps that are available at their doorsteps and with 100 percent water supply.

