Jal Jeevan Mission Inaugurated in 2 Remote Villages on Indo-Myanmar Border in Manipur

Khangbarol village in Khengjoy sub division is situated 69 km away from the headquarters of the aspirational district Chandel in Manipur. The village is at a distance of about 30 km from the Indo-Myanmar border. There are 82 households in the village, the water supply system of which has been designed keeping in mind the projected population of about 1,000 till 2041.

With an estimated cost of Rs 60 lakh, this gravity-based water supply system has ensured tap water connection to all 82 households with present population of about 450. There is a perennial source of water from "Khangbarollok" located at a distance of 6 km from the treatment site. As the source is located at a higher elevation than the treatment site, gravity based water supply scheme was taken up.

Khengjoy, another village in the district, is situated at 60 km away from district headquarter. The village is about 20 km from the Indo-Myanmar border. The newly inaugurated water supply system caters to the water need of 73 families by providing tap water connection.

Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh inaugurated the two water supply projects for two villages under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The two remote and once indurgent-infested villages on the border are remote are now getting regular water supply under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Now, the operation and maintenance of the scheme is with the Village Water & Sanitation Committee as envisaged under the Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure regular and long-term supply of potable water in rural areas.

Accessibility remained the biggest challenge in the implementation of water supply schemes in hilly areas as the region is inaccessible during the monsoon season. Transportation of material is only possible during a particular time. All materials were transported either from Imphal or Pallel town.

Communication is the next biggest challenges as the areas have poor network coverage, so in most case dedicated man-power mobilized in the area adds constraints to the already limited manpower. In spite of the Covid-19 pandemic, the officials of Public Health Engineering Department had worked hard to ensure tap water reaches every rural home in these far-flung villages.

A mid-term review of implementation of JJM in Manipur was held recently, Manipur has around 4.5 lakh households, but only 30,379 households have tap water connections. During 2020-21, the state aims to provide 2 lakhs FHTC. During the current year, the state is planning 100% coverage of 1 district and 15 blocks and 1,275 villages. The state has planned for 100% provision of household tap connections by 2023 under Jal Jeevan Mission.