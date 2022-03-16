Jalalabad Bomb Blast Case: NIA files Charge Sheet against 6, Including 2 Pakistanis

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against six, including two Pakistanis, over their alleged involvement in the Jalalabad bomb blast.

The case pertains to a bomb explosion in Jalalabad town of Fazilka district in September last year in which one person was killed. The NIA had re-registered the case in October last year.

Parveen Singh of Punjab’s Fazilka and Sukhwinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Ranjit Singh, all three from Ferozepur, have been named in the charge sheet, along with Pakistani national Habib Khan alias Doctor and Pakistan-based designated terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode, according to sources.

They have been charged with sections of the Explosive Substances Act, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code before a special NIA court in SAS Nagar.

The NIA probe has revealed the conspiracy of Rode, the self-styled chief of International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), and his associates to cause multiple explosions at crowded places in Punjab and to effect large-scale casualties, and strike terror in the minds of people.

Advertisement

On directions of Rode, another Pakistan-based narco-terror operative Habib Khan radicalised and recruited Balwinder Singh and Sukhwinder Singh and motivated them to plant bombs using pre-assembled improvised explosive devices (tiffin bombs) smuggled along with heroin from across the border, according to a statement by the NIA.

Eight pre-assembled tiffin bombs, along with training material, were received by Binder Singh and Sukhwinder Singh, along with the large quantities of heroin and money sent to fund their terror activities, the NIA statement said.

Prior to the bomb explosion that occurred in Jalalabad, the gang had also set ablaze a car as well as a few shops in Ferozpur city, it said.

On September 15 last year, Binder Singh and Sukhwinder Singh conducted reconnaissance of a crowded market in Jalalabad town to carry out an explosion, it said.

They also shared the video with their Pakistan-based handlers for approval.

After getting the go-ahead, Binder Singh went to the Old Sabzi Mandi to plant the bomb on a stolen motorcycle, which he had especially arranged for the purpose.

As the planted tiffin bomb did not explode at the given time, Binder Singh tried to retrieve the motorcycle. He died in the explosion.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.