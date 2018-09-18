English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jalandhar Bishop Says Rape Charge by Nun ‘Cooked Up’, Files for Bail in Kerala High Court
Claiming innocence, Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal said the nun's rape accusation was "nothing but a fictional story".
Rape-accused Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal. The Bishop is due to appear before an investigating team of the Kerala Police on September 19. (Twitter/ANI)
Kochi: Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun, on Tuesday filed an anticipatory bail application in the Kerala High Court, claiming that the allegations against him were a "cooked up" story to "wreak vengeance" against him.
The bishop moved the anticipatory bail plea apprehending arrest in the non-bailable offence a day before his appearance before the special investigation team of the Kerala Police on Wednesday.
The 54-year-old clergyman claimed that the allegations levelled by the nun, serving in a congregation under the Jalandhar Diocese, are "wholly concocted and cooked up only to wreak vengeance" for the actions taken by him on various complaints received against her.
Claiming innocence, the bishop also said the complaint was "nothing but a fictional story" by the nun.
The nun had accused the senior catholic priest of sexually assaulting her repeatedly between 2014 and 2016.
The bishop had, however, dismissed the allegations as "baseless and concocted," insisting she levelled those as the Catholic order had rejected her demand for favours.
Mulakkal had on Saturday handed over the administrative charge of the Jalandhar Diocese to a senior priest.
