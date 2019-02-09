LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Jalandhar Diocese Assures Nuns Protesting Against Franco Mulakkal That They Will Not be Transferred Out

Sister Neena Rose, Sister Anupama, Sister Ancitta, Sister Alphy and Sister Josephine were asked to go back to the convents they were earlier assigned by the Missionaries of Jesus.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:February 9, 2019, 4:58 PM IST
File photo of nuns protesting in Kochi. (PTI Photo)
Thiruvananthapuram: Days after nuns protesting against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal were asked to leave the convent in Kottayam, the Jalandhar diocese has written to them assuring that they will not be transferred out till the case is in court.

"I'd like to assure the five of you that, as far as lies within my power, there will be no move form the Diocese of Jalandhar to oust you from the Kuruvingalad Convent as long as you are needed for the court case," read a statement from Jalandhar diocese.

Kerala nun letter

The letter sent by Jalandhar Diocese to the nuns in question

The nuns have been staying at the convent in Kuravilangadu, Kottayam, and were asked to leave immediately.

"I was surprised and dismayed at seeing the letter to Sree Neena Rose. I am giving a directive to the general that she will not issue any letters to the five of you without my explicit permission. This will be an order to her from me as Apostolic administrator in charge of the congregation since it is of Diocesan right, it comes under me," the statement further read.

The congregation head accused sister Rose of carrying on with the 'rebellious' posture refusing to be part of the community and its daily religious life. Earlier, the head had issued transfer orders to four nuns who took part in the protest, demanding the arrest of the Bishop.

Earlier, the four nuns and the survivor nun had written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking his intervention to ensure that their transfer orders were not affected till the trial of the case was over.

The protest led by the nuns and the Catholic reformist forums here in September last year had led to a public outrage and demands for action against the bishop.

Bishop Mulakkal, a senior member of the Roman Catholic clergy in India, was arrested last year following allegations by the nun that he repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted her at the Kuravilangad convent between 2014 and 2016, a charge denied by him.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
