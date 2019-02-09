English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jalandhar Diocese Assures Nuns Protesting Against Franco Mulakkal That They Will Not be Transferred Out
Sister Neena Rose, Sister Anupama, Sister Ancitta, Sister Alphy and Sister Josephine were asked to go back to the convents they were earlier assigned by the Missionaries of Jesus.
File photo of nuns protesting in Kochi. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: Days after nuns protesting against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal were asked to leave the convent in Kottayam, the Jalandhar diocese has written to them assuring that they will not be transferred out till the case is in court.
"I'd like to assure the five of you that, as far as lies within my power, there will be no move form the Diocese of Jalandhar to oust you from the Kuruvingalad Convent as long as you are needed for the court case," read a statement from Jalandhar diocese.
The letter sent by Jalandhar Diocese to the nuns in question
Sister Neena Rose, Sister Anupama, Sister Ancitta, Sister Alphy and Sister Josephine were asked to go back to the convents they were earlier assigned by the Missionaries of Jesus.
The nuns have been staying at the convent in Kuravilangadu, Kottayam, and were asked to leave immediately.
"I was surprised and dismayed at seeing the letter to Sree Neena Rose. I am giving a directive to the general that she will not issue any letters to the five of you without my explicit permission. This will be an order to her from me as Apostolic administrator in charge of the congregation since it is of Diocesan right, it comes under me," the statement further read.
The congregation head accused sister Rose of carrying on with the 'rebellious' posture refusing to be part of the community and its daily religious life. Earlier, the head had issued transfer orders to four nuns who took part in the protest, demanding the arrest of the Bishop.
Earlier, the four nuns and the survivor nun had written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking his intervention to ensure that their transfer orders were not affected till the trial of the case was over.
The protest led by the nuns and the Catholic reformist forums here in September last year had led to a public outrage and demands for action against the bishop.
Bishop Mulakkal, a senior member of the Roman Catholic clergy in India, was arrested last year following allegations by the nun that he repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted her at the Kuravilangad convent between 2014 and 2016, a charge denied by him.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"I'd like to assure the five of you that, as far as lies within my power, there will be no move form the Diocese of Jalandhar to oust you from the Kuruvingalad Convent as long as you are needed for the court case," read a statement from Jalandhar diocese.
The letter sent by Jalandhar Diocese to the nuns in question
Sister Neena Rose, Sister Anupama, Sister Ancitta, Sister Alphy and Sister Josephine were asked to go back to the convents they were earlier assigned by the Missionaries of Jesus.
The nuns have been staying at the convent in Kuravilangadu, Kottayam, and were asked to leave immediately.
"I was surprised and dismayed at seeing the letter to Sree Neena Rose. I am giving a directive to the general that she will not issue any letters to the five of you without my explicit permission. This will be an order to her from me as Apostolic administrator in charge of the congregation since it is of Diocesan right, it comes under me," the statement further read.
The congregation head accused sister Rose of carrying on with the 'rebellious' posture refusing to be part of the community and its daily religious life. Earlier, the head had issued transfer orders to four nuns who took part in the protest, demanding the arrest of the Bishop.
Earlier, the four nuns and the survivor nun had written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking his intervention to ensure that their transfer orders were not affected till the trial of the case was over.
The protest led by the nuns and the Catholic reformist forums here in September last year had led to a public outrage and demands for action against the bishop.
Bishop Mulakkal, a senior member of the Roman Catholic clergy in India, was arrested last year following allegations by the nun that he repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted her at the Kuravilangad convent between 2014 and 2016, a charge denied by him.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kangana Ranaut: Bollywood has Called for Trouble By Ganging Up Against Me
- Woman Tried to Separate Two Fighting Dogs, One of Them Wasn't a Canine
- Indians 'No' Exactly How to Use the New Auto Rickshaw Emoji
- Rahul and Panchal Put India A in Control Against England Lions
- PUBG And Fortnite Rival Apex Legends Arrives on Twitch With a $200000 Competition
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results