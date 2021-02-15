News18 Logo

india

Jalgaon Road Accident: 16 Labourers Killed, 2 Injured After Truck Overturns in Maharashtra
1-MIN READ

Jalgaon Road Accident: 16 Labourers Killed, 2 Injured After Truck Overturns in Maharashtra

Representative image

Representative image

The incident took place near Kingaon village in Yawal taluka.

Sixteen labourers were killed after a truck overturned in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, police said on Monday.

All the deceased were labourers from Abhoda, Kerhala and Raver in the district, police said, adding they died after their papaya-laden truck overturned shortly after midnight near a temple at Kingaon village. Five labourers have sustained serious injuries and are being treated at a rural hospital, police said.

In another road mishap on Sunday, 14 people, including a child and eight women, were killed and four others - all children - injured after a mini bus collided with a truck in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district early on Sunday

The tragic incident took place at around 4 am near Madarpur village in Veldurti Mandal when the bus, carrying a group of pilgrims from Madanapalle in Chittoor district, was on its way to Ajmer in Rajasthan.

(Further details awaited)


