Jallianwala Bagh Centenary: How Artists and Authors Relived, Paid Homage to Amritsar Massacre
The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, also known as the Amritsar Massacre is one of the darkest moments in India resulting in the deaths of many innocent men, women, and children.
Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on Sunday, April 13, 1919 when Punjabis were celebrating their traditional festival of Baisakhi.
Jallianwala Bagh Massacre | As India commemorates 100 years of the most gruesome massacre in its history, a slew of programmes including documentaries, videos, poetries, paintings and dramas are created to relive and remind the people about the horrors of the tragedy.
The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, also known as the Amritsar Massacre is one of the darkest moments in India resulting in the deaths of many innocent men, women, and children. Time and again, poets, writers, and directors have tried their best to pay tribute to the fallen and keep their memories alive.
Here is a list of poems, movies and books on Jallianwala Bagh Massacre that you can read and watch as we commemorate the victims on the 100th Anniversary of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre:
Jallianwala Bagh Mein Vasant (poem)
Written by revolutionary poet Subhadra Kumari Chauhan in 1932 in her anthology Nikhre Moti, the poem narrated the tale of bravery, sacrifice, and tragedy during the freedom struggle. One can also listen to the poem recited by lyricist Swanand Kirkire on Youtube.
Jallian Wala Bagh (movie)
Directed and produced by Balraj Tah in 1977, the movie was based on the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film featured Vinod Khanna, Parikshat Sahni, Shabana Azmi, Sampoorna Singh Gulzar, and Deepti Naval.
Midnight’s Children (novel and movie)
One of Salman Rushdie’s best-sellers, written in 1981, the book was based on the historical events that took place in India during the course of our Independence. The protagonist of the book, Saleem described the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in the chapter titled Mercurochrome. The incidents mentioned in the book are factual. Rushdie’s book was adopted in a movie by Deepa Mehta in 2013.
Gandhi
Directed by Richard Attenborough in 1982, the film gave an accurate description of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre and its inquiry by the Montague commission.
The Legend of Bhagat Singh movie
Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi in 2001, The Legend of Bhagat Singh featured Ajay Devgn, Sushant Singh, D Santosh and Akhilendra Mishra in lead roles.
Rang De Basanti movie
In 2016, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directed Rang De Basanti starring Aamir Khan, Siddharth Narayan, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, and Atul Kulkarni. The movie depicted a parallel story during India’s freedom struggle and weaved in the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre story, its impact on the lives of freedom fighters, including Bhagat Singh.
City of Ghosts movie
Bali Rai’s novel City of Ghosts, written in 2009, was partly set around the massacre. The novel is a blend of facts with fiction and magical realism.
Frank Brazil song
The Indian band Ska Vengers released a powerfully animated ode to Indian revolutionary Udham Singh on the 75th anniversary of his execution.
Biopic on Shaheed Udham Singh
Vicky Kaushal has been roped in to play the role of Shaheed Udham Singh in an upcoming movie directed by Shoojit Sircar. The movie talks about the life of Udham Singh, who killed General Dyer as a result of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
