Jallianwala Bagh Massacre 103rd Anniversary: PM Modi, Punjab CM Mann Pay Tribute to Martyrs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to people killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919, and said their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will keep motivating the coming generations. “Tributes to those martyred in Jallianwala Bagh on this day in 1919. Their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will keep motivating the coming generations. Sharing my speech at the inauguration of the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak last year,” PM Modi tweeted.

Last year in August, Modi had virtually inaugurated the Jallianwala Bagh memorial complex in Amritsar and said that it is every country’s right to protect its history.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also paid tributes to the victims. Tweeting in Ounjabi he wrote: In the history of India, Jallianwala Bagh is such a bloody massacre that even today our hair stands on end. We will never forget the sacrifices made by our great martyrs. All our lives we will be indebted to these martyrs who gave us this freedom. Long live the revolution!”

Hundreds of people protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Acts, which granted the colonial administration repressive powers, were gunned down by British forces without any provocation in what became one of the most brutal turns in their occupation of India.

