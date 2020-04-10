Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Jallianwala Bagh to Remain Closed Till June 15 as Renovation Work Delayed Amid Lockdown

The ministry claimed that the delay has been caused by incomplete renovation work on the memorial site due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

IANS

Updated:April 10, 2020, 7:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jallianwala Bagh to Remain Closed Till June 15 as Renovation Work Delayed Amid Lockdown
Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Amritsar. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, which was scheduled to be opened for public on April 13, will now be opened on June 15, the Tourism Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry claimed that the delay has been caused by incomplete renovation work on the memorial site due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

The renovation work at the memorial site was to be completed by March, but it has taken a hit because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Due to the Covid-19 crisis, the said work has been affected. It has now been decided that the memorial site will be closed for visitors till June 15," the ministry said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    6,039

     

  • Total Confirmed

    6,761

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    515

     

  • Total DEATHS

    206

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 10 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,162,296

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,626,096

    +22,444

  • Cured/Discharged

    366,469

     

  • Total DEATHS

    97,331

    +1,639
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres