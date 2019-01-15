English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jallikattu Leaves 13 Injured in Tamil Nadu, Another Event Planned in Madurai on Pongal
A total of 453 bulls participated in the event compared to last year when 600 bulls took part in the annual sport.
This year, the state government had formulated stricter norms and many bulls were disqualified to avoid any accidents. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Chennai: On the first day of Jallikattu (the bull-taming sport), held in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukottai district, 13 people were injured on Monday. Four people have, reportedly, suffered major injuries.
A total of 453 bulls participated in the event compared to last year when 600 bulls took part in the annual sport.
This year, the state government had formulated stricter norms and many bulls were disqualified to avoid any accidents.
In Tamil Nadu, Pudukottai hosts the highest number of Jallikattu every year. In 2018, there were over 72 such events. The number has, however, gone down to 60 this year. From January 18 to 20, three Jallikatu events will be held.
The bull-taming sport will also be held in Madurai district on Tuesday. Arrangements for the event at Avaniapuram in Madurai district are in full swing. This year, the district administration has made it compulsory for the bull tamers to insure under Prime Minister Suraksha Bima Yojaya (PMSBY) against accidental deaths.
The event scheduled for Tuesday will see over 600 bulls participate in the sport.
(With inputs from J Mohamed Sheik Abdullah)
A total of 453 bulls participated in the event compared to last year when 600 bulls took part in the annual sport.
This year, the state government had formulated stricter norms and many bulls were disqualified to avoid any accidents.
In Tamil Nadu, Pudukottai hosts the highest number of Jallikattu every year. In 2018, there were over 72 such events. The number has, however, gone down to 60 this year. From January 18 to 20, three Jallikatu events will be held.
The bull-taming sport will also be held in Madurai district on Tuesday. Arrangements for the event at Avaniapuram in Madurai district are in full swing. This year, the district administration has made it compulsory for the bull tamers to insure under Prime Minister Suraksha Bima Yojaya (PMSBY) against accidental deaths.
The event scheduled for Tuesday will see over 600 bulls participate in the sport.
(With inputs from J Mohamed Sheik Abdullah)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Happens If There Is A No Deal Brexit?
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: Mapping World's Biggest Confluence Of People, Faith, Politics
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
What Happens If There Is A No Deal Brexit?
Monday 14 January , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: Mapping World's Biggest Confluence Of People, Faith, Politics
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fans Share Ranveer Singh's Apology Video After His Remarks on Koffee With Karan Received Flak
- #MeToo: Boney Kapoor, Sharman Joshi & More Come Out in Rajkumar Hirani's Defense
- How to Take Care of Your Car in Winters: Maintenance Tips and Do It Yourself Guide
- AFC Asian Cup: Jhingan’s Stellar Show in Vain After Halder’s Tired Tackle Sends India Crashing
- Japan's Olympic Committee Head Denies Impropriety in 2020 Bid Procedures
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results